Police arrest popular Radio Presenter MC Manosky for defiling a 15year Old Boy in Abia

A Popular On Air Personality Mr Chigozie Anumudu otherwise known as MC Manosky has been arrested by the Abia State Police Command for allegedly def!ling a 15year old Boy in Aba, Abia State.

MC Manosky who is not a staff of any radio station but operates as a freelance Journalist in Radio Stations within Aba was arrested on the afternoon of 31st December 2023 at his residence following complaints lodged at the Eastern Ngwa Police station by the Father of the victim.

According to the Victim(Name Witheld) “Mc Manosky took him to a place around Addrexx Hotel in Aba and gave him bread to eat, he refused, then Manosky slapped him, he fell on the bed and Manosky climbed on him, he automatically slept off and when he woke up this morning, his anus was paining him badly, he asked manosky what he did to him and manosky threatened him that if he tells anyone, he will kill him”

As of the time of filing this report, Mc Manosky is currently being detained at the Eastern Ngwa Police Station.