Edo 2024 Guber Race: Party’s loyalists deserves a better reward, APC aspirant appeals Ganduje

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

As the party’s primaries of All Progressives Congress (APC) is drawing nearer in Edo State, a bigwin and party chieftain Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has appealed the National leadership of the party under Alhaji Umar Ganduje to reward members loyalty with the party’s gubernatorial ticket of Edo State.

In a letter to the APC National Chairman Umar Ganduje by Dr Agbomhere and made available to Journalists on Friday, noting that “it is in the habit of President Bola Tinubu to reward loyalty and dedication to the party and therefore his request to be given the party’s ticket is not out of place”,.

According to the letter, Dr Agbomhere who is also the current South South Zonal Organising Secretary said: “loyal and committed party members deserve all necessary considerations and reward from the leadership of the party”,.

A frontline aspirant in the All Progressives Congress APC for the forthcoming Governorship election in Edo state, also urged the leadership of the party to reward his loyalty with the party’s ticket for this year’s election in the state.

“Blessing Agbomhere, a committed, dedicated, passionate and loyal member of the All Progressives Congress, from Polling Unit 6, Ward 1, Unone Village, Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo North in Edo State and the current APC South-South Organizing Secretary.

“My contributions to the successes of the All Progressives Congress deserve commendation, appreciation and reward, as such I should be given the Governorship Ticket of the party.

“To fly the party’s flag in the Edo State Governorship Election. It is common knowledge that despite all the antics and betrayal of some politicians in Edo State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu won.

“Examining the three Senatorial Districts that make up Edo State, Bola Tinubu got 88,527 Votes in Edo North (Afenmai), 38,392 Votes in Edo South (Benin) and 17,558 Votes in Edo Central (Esan).

“The people of Edo North, under the leadership of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda and voted for Senator Bola Tinubu to emerge the President of Nigeria. Edo North gave the highest number of votes to Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win.

“As the South-South Organizing Secretary, I worked hard to ensure we won. Thank God, Bola Ahmed Tinubu rewards commitment and loyalty to the Party,” the letter said.

It added that by demonstrating loyalty to the Party and commitment to Bola Tinubu’s victory, I, Blessing Agbomhere from Edo North, and the Highest Ranking Party Officer in the race, deserve and merit the Governorship Ticket of the Party.

The letter also mentions a few things from the many community services rendered which I’ve done constantly for years, hospital visitations, providing food for the sick and paying medical bills.

“I have done free medical outreach in Edo North communities of Okpella, Auchi, Jattu, Aviele, Agenebode and Fugar, and many other communities. I donated a 44 bed Hostel to Itseoghena Orphanage in Jattu.

Community when I discovered in 2017 that the facility accommodating the children was too small for their comfort.

“I donated a 16-seater Toyota Hiace Bus to the Avhianwu Traditional Council in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State to ensure that they function effectively in discharging their cultural obligations.

Dr Agbomhere concluded by appealing saying: “My Chairman, I apply to be given the APC Governorship Ticket. Please, for the sake of the unborn generation of our dear State, engage and employ me to work for our dear State.