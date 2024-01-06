Uncertainty As Obasanjo Meets Iwuanyanwu, Other Igbo Leaders

From Joshua Chibuzom

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo recently visited the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, at his residence in Owerri, Imo State.

Obasanjo during the meeting engaged in discussions with Ohanaeze leaders.

The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, speaking in Umuahia, revealed that the meeting focused on “issues of mutual interest.”

He described the meeting as symbolic and crucial, with fruitful deliberations taking place.

While Emuchay did not disclose specific details of the discussion, he hinted that the outcomes would soon be beneficial to the Ndigbo community.

He said, “Issues of mutual interest were discussed. The PG informed Chief Obasanjo that Nigeria should erect monuments in his name for the sacrifices he has made.

“He recalled his role in ending the civil war with the slogan of no victor no vanquished; repayment of huge external debts and recovery of the economy during his time as President.

“He informed the former President that the Igbo nation would bestow honour on him appropriately.

“Remember that when Chief Obasanjo was President, he appointed several Igbo sons and daughters into his cabinet and other high profile positions. A sense of belonging was provided the Igbo nation during that time.”

The former President was said to have been accompanied by Otunba Oyewole Fasawe; while some Igbo leaders and Ohanaeze chieftains at the meeting were Ambassador Emuchay; former Minister for Aviation, Amb Kema Chikwe; and Bishop Sunday Onuoha.

Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu; and Chief Tony Ukasanya, were also among the dignitaries at the meeting.