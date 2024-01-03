Anambra social club honours pioneer members for community development

By Chunks Eke

The Ozubulu Brothers’ Club in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, has honoured some prominent indigenes of the community for their role in community development.

The awardees were presented with awards and certificates of merit/recognition for their various roles in both human and capital development which the club said had helped engender growth and open doors of opportunities for the youths of the community.

Conferring the awards on the recipients yesterday at the Club’s Corporate Headquarters, Ozubulu, during it’s Diamond Jubilee and Grand Patron, Patrons Award Giving Ceremony, Chairman of the club, Nwora Isaac expressed the hope that the recognition would spur them to contribute to the attainment of the set objectives and to the greater good of the society and the community.

Isaac explained that the club was more determined to rejuvenate and position itself to meet the challenges of development of modern society with a view to improving the human resource development of the youths and infrastructure.

He said, “We are determined more than ever before, to rejuvenate and reposition the club to meet the challenges of development of modern society, especially the human resource development of our teeming youths.

“We have also determined to develop an ICT centre which can be used by our youths who wish to improve their ICT skills and also as a Computer Based Test centre for JAMB examinations in Ozubulu, as there is none in the community presently.

“It is highly regrettable that our children go to other smaller communities around us to write CBT exams. While Nnewi has up to eight CBT centres, Ozubulu does not have one and that is why our children will always struggle to get postings to other communities to write exams with all the attendant risks.

“The awardees received various recognitions, some were awarded grand patron and patrons. These were illustrous children of the and also considered to have done the Ozubulu community proud in their chosen fields of endeavours.”

Among the awardees were Chief Gilbert Bravo Obi, who bagged the grand patronship award, among others.

In an interview with journalists, one of the awardees, Obi, the ‘Onwa of Ozubulu’, said, “I am happy that this great club found me worthy to pick me as one of its patrons. We will ensure all hands are on deck towards ensuring that the aims and objectives of the club in the area of community and youth development are achieved.

“The Ozubulu Brothers’ Club was founded around 1965 but it seemed to be derailing from its aims and objectives in recent times, but I am happy that the current leadership is rekindling hope and a lot of people are happy. We have quite a lot of projects to embark upon which we believe engender both human and capital development, especially for the youths.”