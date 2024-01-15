2024 Armed Forces Day: Clergy admonishes officer’s on self contentment  

The Men and Officers of Nigeria Army were admonished to imbibe the spirits of contentment in their day to day activities while in service in order to appreciated God Almighty blessings.
According to the clergyman, who said: “Jesus Christ told his companions to be contentment on what God has done for them, being a contentment is being successful
accomplishment in one’s life”,.
He urged the Soldiers to always make their budgets within the limit of their resources “salaries/wages” to aviod being creating artificial problems and prevented from extorting people to accommodate illegal wealth.
Rev. Maidawa preached to couples to alway encourage each other and defend on their salaries to leave a simple life rather than high life to aviod being accused after retirement urging them to always look below them and appreciated God blessings.
The clergy equally used the occasion to prayed for eternal rest to the fallen Heroes and seek God to provide for their families needs and protection for the serving soldiers against all forms of enemies attack in discharging their responsibilities.
In their separate goodwill messages, the Commandant Nigerian Army Armour School Bauchi, Major General A. A Adekeye urged the officers to redouble efforts in tackling activities of crime and criminality in the State.
While praying for the country leaders, fallen Heroes and their families, they appreciated on the support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in fighting against crime and criminality in the country.
In speech, the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed who was represented by Abdul Gin Special Adviser on Civil Service and Pastor Zakka Magaji Spe Adviser on Christians Affairs, reiterated the governor’s commitment and support to the families of the fallen Heroes, Army and security agencies in the state.
He commended the Nigeria Army for their unrelated efforts in keeping the state free of any form insurgency through out his tenure in the state.
Our correspondent reports that the interdemomination church service witnessed series of songs from women fellowship, Sabon Rai among others with a themed: “Pressing on towards the Mark of Godlines” at St. John’s Military Church (Protestant) in Bauchi.