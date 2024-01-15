2024 Armed Forces Day: Clergy admonishes officer’s on self contentment  

The Men and Officers of Nigeria Army were admonished to imbibe the spirits of contentment in their day to day activities while in service in order to appreciated God Almighty blessings.

The called was made by Captain Rev. Emmanuel Maidawa at his special sermon to commemorate the 2024 Army Forces Rememberance Day at St. John’s Military Church (Protestant) 33 Artillery Brigade Shadawanka Barracks, Sunday in Bauchi.

According to the clergyman, who said: “Jesus Christ told his companions to be contentment on what God has done for them, being a contentment is being successful

accomplishment in one’s life”,.

He urged the Soldiers to always make their budgets within the limit of their resources “salaries/wages” to aviod being creating artificial problems and prevented from extorting people to accommodate illegal wealth.

Rev. Maidawa preached to couples to alway encourage each other and defend on their salaries to leave a simple life rather than high life to aviod being accused after retirement urging them to always look below them and appreciated God blessings.

The clergy equally used the occasion to prayed for eternal rest to the fallen Heroes and seek God to provide for their families needs and protection for the serving soldiers against all forms of enemies attack in discharging their responsibilities.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Commandant Nigerian Army Armour School Bauchi, Major General A. A Adekeye urged the officers to redouble efforts in tackling activities of crime and criminality in the State.