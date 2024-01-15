Bank Saved, As Fire Razes Items Worth Multimillion Naira in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Items worth multi million naira have been destroyed by fire outbreak that befell a mechanic workshop in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the inferno occured on Sunday, January 14, at a Mechanic Workshop in-between Bakery Market and UBA Bank, along Onitsha—Enugu Expressway, opposite Building Materials Int’l Market, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.

This is coming few months after similar outbreak at Nkpor Main Market, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state, near the commercial city of Onitsha, and during which goods worth over N300 million naira were damaged.

According to the Fire Chief, Anambra State Fire Service, Engr. Martin Agbili, the State Fire Service received a distress call about the heavy fire outbreak at about 4:30pm and immediately deployed two of its fire trucks and brave firefighters to the scene, who battled, controlled and extinguished the fire.

“We prevented the fire from entering the Bank or the Bakery Market. Although, some of the trucks (lorries) were burnt; but the situation was put to a control.

“The cause of the fire was not known and no life was lost during the long battled fire incident. We left the scene at 1940hrs,” he said.