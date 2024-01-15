8.4 C
Council Boss Unveils FOB of Nigerian Army

S/East
Ikwo LGA Boss Barr. Sunday Nwankwo, Command officer Nkwagu Military Cantonment, Lt. Col Samuel Atomode at the ceremony
…Pledge to Strengthen Partnership Ties
From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki
The Executive Chairman, Ikwo Local Government Council, Mr Sunday Nwankwo has unveiled the Forwarding Operational Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Army with assurance of strengthening existing partnership with the Nigeria Army for optimal performance.
Mr. Nwankwo flanked by the Commanding Officer of Nkwagu Military Cantonment, Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Atomode performed the ceremony at Ndiechi Echara, Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi state.
The Council Chairman while thanking the Nigerian Army for its watertight security in the Council, said since the establishment of the FOB, insecurity has reduced drastically across the Council Area.
Mr. Nwankwo while acknowledging the gains recorded by the administration of the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru in every sector of the State economy especially security of lives and property, said his administration would ensure that all policies and programmes of the State government touches every part of Ikwo.
The Commanding Officer, Nkwagu Military Cantonment, Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Atomode commended Ikwo Council Chairman, Mr. Sunday Nwankwo for the synergy and cordial relationship existing between the Council and the Nigerian Army.
He said the Army would continue to live above board in discharging its statutory duties.
The event was witnessed by some Senior Military Officers of the Nigerian Army and Stakeholders of Ikwo..

