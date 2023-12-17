8.4 C
NDLEA seizes convicted baron's mansion, arrests grandma

NDLEA seizes convicted baron’s mansion, arrests grandma
Seized mansion and Jeep by the NDLEA operatives

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized a multi-million-naira mansion in Lekki area of Lagos used for the production of methamphetamine by a convicted drug baron, Nzewi Okenwa.

This is contained in a statement by the Agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the seizure followed the conviction of Okenwa by the Federal High Court, Lagos.

He said that Okenwa was arrested along with his associate, Sunny Ukah on July 30 and subsequently arraigned on a four-count charge before the court.

He added that the court convicted and sentenced the two to four and three years imprisonmet with option of N4 million and N3 million fine, respectively.

This, he said, was in addition to community service for four and three weeks each, and the the forfeiture of Okenwa’s  vehicle marked EKY 496 DJ, to the Federal Government.

“To further deny him of enjoying the proceeds of his criminal activity, the NDLEA filed a civil forfeiture charge against the building used as clandestine laboratory at the Federal High Court Lagos.

“It initially granted an interim forfeiture order that elapsed on Dec. 6, before the final forfeiture on Dec 7,” he said.

Meanwhile, Babafemi said NDLEA operatives in Lagos on Friday arrested a 75-year-old grandmother, Sekinat Soremekun, for dealing in illicit drugs.

He said that the woman was arrested in Oshodi area of Lagos in possession of quantities of cannabis and litres of codeine syrup.

“She claimed her son, Segun who is now at large, supplied her the illicit substances which she retailed,” he added.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA has intensified the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign in schools, markets, worship and other public places across the country.

According to him, lectures against drug abuse were held for students of St. Margaret High School, Ilesa, Osun; Federal Government Girls College, Shagamu, Ogun; and Wesley Model Primary and Secondary School, Badagry, Lagos State.

He added that the lecture was held at Government Junior Secondary School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Yaryasa, Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.

