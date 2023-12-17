Press Your Wife, Not Your Laptop When You Come Back from Work — Love Doctor Advises Anambra Engineers

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Engineers have been advised to always give attention to and ‘press’ their spouses, rather than ‘pressing’ their laptops and their phones when they return from work.

A speaker at the 2023 Spouses’/Award Night of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) made the call while speaking on “Balancing Your Love Life with Your Chosen Career”, during which he explained the need for engineers to always give adequate attention and time to their love and family lives.

Themed “The Petroleum Refineries and the Sustainable Development of the Nigerian Economy”, the event, which held in Awka on Saturday, also featured lectures, induction of 20 new members into the Society, and recognition of some trailblazers, and eminent personalities, both in the engineering field and beyond, including three commissioners of the State, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili, among others.

In a Keynote Lecture at the event, the Guest Speaker, Engr. Prof. E.N. Ikezue emphasized the imperative for engineers to consistently embrace adaptability.

Ikezue, a professor of Chemical Engineering, underscored the dynamic nature of the engineering profession, urging the engineers to seamlessly integrate with the evolving landscape of digital technology, which he described as not only advantageous, but also imperative. He further envisioned a sustainable development for the Nigerian economy through the proactive utilization of technological advancements within the engineering realm.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Chairman, NSE Awka Branch, Engr. David Chizoba Okeke, described the theme of the event as apt, and portrayed engineers as noble professionals who possess the requisite trainings, scientific tools and the technological knowledge needed for engineering the sustainable development and economic emancipation of every nation.

While explaining that the event aimed to provide opportunity for the engineers to deliberate on issues affecting them and their profession vis-a-vis national development; the NSE Awka Branch Chairman, also said the event usually affords them opportunity to unwind, as well as spend time and have fun with their loved ones, which their work as engineers usually denies them due to its regular energy and time consumption. He further congratulated all the awardees and new inductees, urging everyone to join hands in contributing to the goal and progress of the Society.

On his own part, Ambassador Charles Newman, who spoke on “Balancing Your Love Life with Your Chosen Career”, acknowledged the demanding nature of the engineering profession and provided practical advice and guidance on navigating the complexities of work-life balance and striking a harmonious equilibrium between the demands of a passionate career in engineering and one’s love life.

“Don’t stop doing those little things you started with, such as kissing, holding hands while walking on the road, saying ‘Thank you’ after making love. Also practice romance, go on a second and continuous honeymoon, renew your marital vows to each other from time to time, and learn to celebrate your achievements/triumphs.

“Moreso, I know engineers press a lot, but I would advise you to press your wife or your husband when you come back from work, instead of pressing your laptops or phones. Press your spouse when you’re at home; when you get to work, you continue pressing your laptops. Like I said earlier, also learn to service your love from time to time. That will help your marriage wax stronger and flourish in love,” he said.

In their separate remarks, some of the awardees at the event, including the State Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu; his Petroleum and Mineral Resources counterpart, Barr. Tony Ifeanya; Commissioner Offornze Amucheazi of the State’s Ministry of Lands; and the Anambra Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili, all appreciated the organizers for finding them worthy for such prestigious recognitions and honours. While assuring of their continuous support to the Society, they also expressed optimism that the awards would spur and motivate them to do even better.

Other awardees at the event include a UK-based engineer and humanitarian, Engr. Ifeakanwa Roseline; former Chairman of NSE Awka Branch, Engr. Dr. Odinaka Okonkwo; the Guest Speaker, Engr. Prof. Ikezue, all of whom also described the gesture as great motivation to do more.

The event also featured presentation of certificates to the new inductees, and presentation of a cheque of N250,000 to Mrs. Victoria Mgbemena as a token of consolation from the NSE (National Secretariat) over the death of her husband and former NSE Awka Branch member, Engr. Godfrey Mgbemena.

The Night also featured Spouse’s Love Quiz Competition, as well as presentation of prizes to the winning couples, who include: Engr. Chidimma Onwuka and Mrs. Chisom Onwuka (1st prize); the Anambra Fire Chief, Engr. Agbili and his wife, Mrs. Chiamaka Agbili (2nd prize); and Engr. Francis Onejeme and Mrs. Chiamaka Henrietta Onejeme (3rd prize).

The 2023 Spouses’/Award Night, a masterpiece of camaraderie, left indelible impressions that ensures the spirit of the evening lingers in the hearts of all fortunate enough to witness this exquisite amalgamation of professional achievement and love’s enduring embrace.