“INEC Has Complied with My FOI Request For BVAS Accreditation Report for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states Governorship Elections” – Osita Chidoka

Here is the brief by Osita Chidoka:

Today marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of transparent and accountable governance. With gratitude and sense of national pride I announce that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has complied with my Freedom of Information request, providing the BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) report of voter accreditation for the recent Governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

This unprecedented compliance by INEC is a testament to what can be achieved through persistent efforts and the courage to venture into uncharted territories. I extend my sincere thanks to INEC for their commitment to respecting our laws and upholding the principles of transparency and accountability.

This act signifies a hopeful beginning in our collective effort to ensure that government agencies are not just answerable to the law but also to the people they serve.

I am pleased to inform Nigerians that the BVAS report was received in hard copy along with a certificate complying with section 84 of the Evidence Act (2011). Recognizing the importance of making this information accessible and comprehensible to the general public, I have commenced work on digitizing and visualizing the report.

This initiative is driven by the belief that the solution to the democratic reversals across Africa lies in radical transparency, one that underscores the sanctity and integrity of elections.

Our journey towards a more democratic and transparent governance system is ongoing, and this development is a significant step in that direction. I look forward to sharing the insights from this report with all citizens, as we continue to work towards strengthening the foundations of our democracy.

Together, let us embark on this path of enlightenment and change, for a future where the electoral process is not just a procedure, but a true reflection of the will of the people.

I am hopeful about the future of our country because I, like many others, will work for the change.

Osita Chidoka