BLIF Timely, As Nigeria’s Chief Trade Negotiator, Ambassador Aga Calls For Review of BIPC Law

From: Denen Achussah, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has described as a timely forum, the inaugural edition of Benue Local Investors Forum (BLIF), to raise the consciousness of the people of the state in investment.

The Governor stated this just before declaring the forum open at the New Banquet Hall of Makurdi Government House. He was represented by the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode. The forum is organised by Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC).

Fr. Alia has promised “to effect a significant transformation in the social, economic and political landscape of our dear state” as Governor. He believes that investment in the state will stop capital flight.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the forum, Ambassador Yonov Aga, Director General and Chief Trade Negotiator, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), has called for the review of the law establishing BIPC, to allow the Benue be State Government company to access its own money without relying on government for funding.

Ambassador Agah is concerned that the per capital of Benue State is below 1000, with a population of over six million people and a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate at minus 3.4 per cent.

According to the Chief Trade Negotiator, Benue State has to think outside the box, emphasising the need to come together to talk about the development of the state.

He explained that trade has been a basis for development and Benue can enhance its participation in trade by taking advantage of investment opportunities in the state to grow the economy.

In his keynote address, Khalil Nur Kalil, former Executive Secretary of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, says what Benue State needed is the vision, leadership and think globally.

While recommending the establishment of agro-industrial processing zone in the state, Khalil, noted that mindset shift is very important and emphasised the need “operationalise the English we speak. It is the ideas, institutions and the systems that we have created that are important. This administration will not be remembered by the eloquence of the key actors but the actions.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, MD/CEO BIPC, says BLIF is a pioneering platform designed to catalyse transformative investment opportunities in Benue State.

He says together, the people can embark on a journey to unlock the vast potential within the state by fostering a climate ripe for sustainable development and prosperity.

He thanked local investors in the state for contributing to economic growth of the state as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state have created over 400 thousand jobs.

Benue State is considered as the second largest economy in North central and offers a promising environment for investors seeking diverse opportunities and Asemakaha says he is set to build one stop shop for investment.