Breaking: Ex-Speaker Dogara’s mother passes on at 103 years 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Mother of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara Mama Saratu has passed away at the age of 103 years.

The former speaker announced the death of his mother on Friday evening in a statement he released.

The lawmaker who represented Dass/Tafawa Balewa/ Bogoro constituency, said that “it is with utmost gratitude and total submission to the will of God Almighty that we announce the transition to glory of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur which occurred today, Friday, December 22, 2023 at the age of 103 years.”

Dogara said that he was comforted by the fact that the matriarch lived a life of total commitment, dedication and service to God and humanity.

The former speaker added that the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.