Your Father Was a Quintessential Builder of Men — Maja Umeh Condoles Soludo over Father’s Death

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Life Patron of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Maja Umeh has commiserated with the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, over the death of his father, Pa Simeon Nwankwo.

Recall that Governor Soludo’s father died (popularly known as Ichie Akụkananwa) died in the early hours of Monday, November 6, 2023 at the age of 92 years.

Commiserating with the Governor in a condolence letter, Chief Umeh, who is a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in the State, said although Pa Soludo died at 92, the age may never be ripe for death for those who love and cherish him.

The Amichi-born APGA Board of Trustees member further described the deceased as a great quintessential builder of men and embodiment of humility, while praying God to grant the bereaved the fortitude to bear the loss.

Dated November 9, the letter read: “From the Ancient Seat of Okwoaka Amichi, I commiserate with Your Excellency on the passing on glory of your Dad, Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo (Ichie Akukananwa 1), aged 92.

“At 92, the age may never be ripe for death for those who love and cherish him. For a man you have known for over 60yrs, you will miss him in a special way.

“I condole you and your siblings and urge you to be consoled in Christ Jesus as we mourn this great quintessential builder of men and embodiment of humility. Please accept my condolences one more.”

TOP STORIES

