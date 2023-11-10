8.4 C
N/Central
Plateau varsity lecturers begin indefinite strike

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

The Academic staff of the Plateau University, Bokkos, have embarked on an indefinite strike to press home their demands.

Dr Monday Hassan, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the university, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

He explained that the lecturers embarked on the industrial action following the failure of the state government to honour the agreement reached with the union in 2022.

Hassan explained that ASUU National President had granted its request to resume the earlier suspended strike.

”At our congress meeting held on Thursday, November 9, we declared a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike until all the issues in contention are resolved.

”Some of the issues are inadequate capital project in the university by the state government, provision of additional hostel accommodation, construction of road network within campus and inadequate accommodation for staff.

”Other issues are the completion of parameter fancing in the university, need for a functional training policy backed by budgetary allocation and provision of a functional police outpost within the university’s host community.

”Also, getting the services of at least 15 armed personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the payment of outstanding earned academic allowances and other issues affecting productivity in the university are among the reasons for this strike,” he said.

The ASUU chairman insisted that members of the union in the institution would down tools pending when the agreement is honoured by the state government.

