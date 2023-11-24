We Restate Our Overall Confidence In Judiciary To Do Justice- Gov. Bala Reacts To Appeal Court Verdicts

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reiterated the overall confidence of the members of the PDP Governors’ Forum in the judiciary, saying they believe that the Supreme Court wil do justice in the cases where the PDP recorded temporary setbacks.

Mohammed was speaking shortly after chairing the Forum meeting today in Abuja where various issues of interest and concerns were deliberated.

He said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) reviews the judgements of the Court of Appeal concerning governors of various states, adding that the Party supports the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the pre-filled result sheets during the recent elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states.

The meeting had in attendance governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) among other dignitaries.