8.4 C
New York
Friday, November 24, 2023
Search
Subscribe

We Restate Our Overall Confidence In Judiciary To Do Justice- Gov. Bala Reacts To Appeal Court Verdicts

National

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reiterated the overall confidence of the members of the PDP Governors’ Forum in the judiciary, saying they believe that the Supreme Court wil do justice in the cases where the PDP recorded temporary setbacks.

Mohammed was speaking shortly after chairing the Forum meeting today in Abuja where various issues of interest and concerns were deliberated.

He said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) reviews the judgements of the Court of Appeal concerning governors of various states, adding that the Party supports the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the pre-filled result sheets during the recent elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states.

READ ALSO  Insecurity : NSCDC Deploys Armed Personnel To Secure Nigeria’s Borders

The meeting had in attendance governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) among other dignitaries.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Aftermath Of Appeal Court Verdict, House Of Representatives Yet To Accept Imo APC Lawmaker
Next article
Assailants abduct 3 farmers on varsity campus in Katsina as NSCDC rescue 3 others

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  FAAC: FG, states, LGCs share N906bn in October

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.