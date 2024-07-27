8.4 C
New York
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Senator Akobundu Mourns Iwuanyanwu

S/East
Senator Austin Akobundu representing Abia Central Senatorial District, has described the demise of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as a huge loss to Nigeria.
In a statement released Saturday by his media office, Akobundu said Chief Iwuanyanwu died at a time Nigeria needed him most as his tireless and patriotic efforts towards achieving a more united, peaceful and progressive Nigeria were already yielding results and needed to be consolidated.
He extolled him as an elder statesman whose commitment to the socioeconomic wellbeing of the people was of utmost priority, hence, he founded business concerns where Nigerians from all walks of life were gainfully engaged.
“As President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Iwuanyanwu was already achieving historic feats for the people. His dedication to the Nigeria Project will forever remain indelible in the annals of our history.
“We have indeed lost an uncommon patriot! I pray God to grant his soul eternal rest and give the family he left behind the fortitude to bear this painful loss,” he concluded.
