8.4 C
New York
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Search
Subscribe

SAD NEWS: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Reportedly Dies in London

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Nigerian Senator oil mogul and Senator Ifeanyi representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah is reportedly dead.

According to Sahara Reporters, Senator Ubah died over the weekend in his hotel room in London.

It was gathered that the Senator had left for London just two days ago.

Ubah’s death is coming just two days after the demise of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Although, information about his death is still sketchy, a source, who pleaded anonymity revealed that the Senator had an illness that he had silently battled for a while, which probably resulted to his death.

READ ALSO  BREAKING: UNIZIK Students Reject Newly-Appointed VC, Say Her Appointment “Illegal”

Senator Ubah, who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) was billed to seek the party’s ticket ahead of the 2025 Anambra State governorship election.

His Campaign Council was also said to have donated a total of N71 million to the party in Anambra State, bolstering the party’s presence and strength in the region.

As at the time of filing this report, no official statement has been received so far on the Senator’s death; however, the news was said to have been confirmed in a group chat of senators who had started to pour in tributes.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Tinubu’s Poor Politics Killing Economy – By Steve Osuji
Next article
Absence of social justice, good governance caused protest- Danjani

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  I Can't Wait to Drive Through This — Soludo Reacts to Progress of Work on Ekwulobia Flyover (Video)

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.