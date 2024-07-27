SAD NEWS: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Reportedly Dies in London

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Nigerian Senator oil mogul and Senator Ifeanyi representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah is reportedly dead.

According to Sahara Reporters, Senator Ubah died over the weekend in his hotel room in London.

It was gathered that the Senator had left for London just two days ago.

Ubah’s death is coming just two days after the demise of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Although, information about his death is still sketchy, a source, who pleaded anonymity revealed that the Senator had an illness that he had silently battled for a while, which probably resulted to his death.

Senator Ubah, who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) was billed to seek the party’s ticket ahead of the 2025 Anambra State governorship election.

His Campaign Council was also said to have donated a total of N71 million to the party in Anambra State, bolstering the party’s presence and strength in the region.

As at the time of filing this report, no official statement has been received so far on the Senator’s death; however, the news was said to have been confirmed in a group chat of senators who had started to pour in tributes.