Absence of social justice, good governance caused protest- Danjani

A Chieftain of Sawaba Group for the Emancipation of Social Justice and Good Governance, Comrade Umar Danjani Hadejia has clarify their intentions in joining the Nationwide Planned Peaceful Protest Tagged End to bad governance in the country due to what he described as insensitiveness of govts to entrenchment of good governance,

” This planned protest is timely going by the precarious situations we are inn today. Is pity to note, our deer country was in shamble, govt was inability to listen to good advises in fixing the country to it’s rightful place”

Speaking while briefing the press in Dutse, Danjani stated ours is not to cause anarchy nor looting public property but calling on the constituent authorities to do the needful in fixing the country back to it’s rightful direction.

” You will all agreed with me that things are badly managed in this country. Least are the deplorable state of our security, bastardization of the nation’s economy, abject poverty, lack of employment to most of our graduates, perpetration of corruption, to mention but a few with solution insights”

According to Danjani these are some of the fundamental issues we keep on battling with the government’s at different fora in effecting positive change but to no avail.

He listed some of their demands as calling for reversal to withdrawal of fuel subsidy, opening of the borders in curbing down hike in prices if foodstuffs and essential commodities, restructuring of our security archtectures for effective security of lives and property of the country’s citizen’s, among others.

But to Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government.

Briefing journalists after the meeting with relevant stakeholder’s, Mohammed said the Federal Government was engaging with all stakeholders on the matter.

“You see, the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu believes in everyone’s freedom within the laws to do what he thinks is right for him. Therefore, the President is not an opponent of protest of any kind but the President is an opponent of violence and anything that will negatively hamper the wellbeing of Nigerians,” the minister was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesperson, Rabiu Ibrahim.

“He believes and he has always been saying that within the tenets of democracy, you have every right to do whatever you want to do provided that right does not infringe on another person’s right in ensuring that these activities do not disrupt public order or violate the rights of others.

He argued that the President is fully aware of the genuine concerns and complaints expressed by Nigerians across the nation and he is actively working to implement effective policies aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by the citizenry and bringing relief to all Nigerians.