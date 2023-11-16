8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Ogah Commends Wife of Gov Nwifuru, On Her Pet Project

S/East
Hon Chinedu Ogah having a handshake with chief Martin Elechi at the event.
Hon Chinedu Ogah having a handshake with chief Martin Elechi at the event.

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

…Call for Support in Empowering Women

From Mba Nnenna -Abakaliki

The Member Representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Chinedu Ogah has commended wife of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Mrs Uzoamaka Mary Maudelin Ogbonnaya Nwifuru on her Pet Project, Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Foundation (BERWO).

Ogah gave the commendation Wednesday, during the official launch of Mrs Maudlin Uzoamaka Ogbonnia Nwifuru’s pet project, BERWO, at Christian Ecumenical Center Abakaliki.

The Rep member, who is also Chairman House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, during the launching of the Pet Project stated that the wife of the governor is committed and dedicated to the progress and success of Governor Nwifuru’s administration.

READ ALSO  Over Voting : Observer Groups Ask INEC To Cancel Imo Governorship Poll

Ogah, who was accompanied by members of the National Assembly to the event, called for a rally, in support of women and the program of Her Excellency, the wife of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, adding that women are backbone towards the success of every leader.

“She deserves every support and solidarity in all aspects, considering her activities in supporting the administration of the governor. This is the reason we honoured her program targeted at empowering women, touching the lives of the less privileged, human rights act, rural health improvement and fighting against Gender-Based violence in the state”, Ogah added.

READ ALSO  Imo Election : Labour Party Agent Beaten, kicked Out Of Collation Centre

The event had in attendance dignitaries; including the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, the Minister for Works, Sen. Engr David Nweze Umahi, Former Governor of Ebonyi State, Gov. Martin Nwanchor Elechi, National Assembly Members, past and present, wives of Southeast Governors, Traditional leaders, Elder statesmen, Political Appointees, amongst others.

Highlights of the event were a display of cultural dance, few minutes show of live video against Gender-based violence, as well as donations for the Pet Project.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Gov Bala Mohammed arrives Nigeria from Saudi Arabia
Next article
Kano Bombing: DSS re-arraigns alleged mastermind

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bath Nwibe Elected Fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.