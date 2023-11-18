Lawmaker disburses N20 million scholarship to 700 undergraduates in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency Hon Mansur Manu Soro has disbursed the sum of N20 million to 700 undergraduates to support their academic pursuit.

Speaking during the flagged off of distribution of the Education Grant to Students of Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency held at the Bauchi State University Gadau, Yuli Campus, Rep Manu Soro explained that widespread hardship facing the students in raising tuition fees especially at the time when universities and colleges are jerking up their fees to an all time high was responsible for the support.

Represented by member representing Ganjuwa West in the State House of Assembly Hon Garba Adamu Rep Manu Soro said education remains the critical tool that emancipate nations from the shackles of slavery and the vicious cycle of illiteracy, poverty, unemployment and diseases.

“This grants is given to encourage access to education by our younger ones through legislative intervention.This is the third year we are facilitating this intervention but I felt we are not doing enough. Hence my resolve to explore the possibility of introducing Darazo/Ganjuwa Educational Endowment Funds in 2024,” the lawmaker said.

In his remarks, Member representing Ganjuwa West in the State House of Assembly Hon Dayyabu Ladan who chaired the selection committee charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grants to actualise their academic goals.

He assured the beneficiaries that they shall begin to receive notifications of credit payments into their various accounts within the next couple of hours, before the closing of business today, (Monday)