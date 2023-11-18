Ex Governor, APC Heavyweights In Heated Race for Imo Ambassadorial Position

By Special Correspondent

A former governor and some prominent figures within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, particularly those aligned with Governor Hope Uzodimma, are engaged in a fierce scramble for the highly sought-after ambassadorial slot of the state.

few months into his tenure, President Bola Tinubu recalled all ambassadors appointed by his predecessor.

With signals indicating that the Tinubu Presidency is gearing up for the appointment of a new set of ambassadors, APC state governors have reportedly submitted a roster of nominees for the presidency’s consideration.

In states where the APC does not have governors, governorship candidates and influential party stalwarts have taken the lead in putting forth their recommendations.

It is expected that in some states, the presidency will directly assume the role of selecting nominees.

A source told Impartial Observers that “a vigorous lobby is underway for the coveted ambassadorial position in Imo.

“A former governor and some key APC chieftains in the state, including some of those who lost in the 2023 general elections in the state, are interested in being nominated by the governor.”

Governor Hope Uzodimma, known for his strategic political moves, is playing his cards close to his chest, leaving political pundits and party insiders guessing who would be nominated from the state.

However, his choice for the position remains undisclosed; there are indications that he might propose an individual outside the core circle of his political allies and associates.

247 observed that the governor has a tendency to overlook members of his political inner circle for such roles.

His previous two nominees for ministerial positions and his running mate for Imo governorship are women with professional backgrounds who could be considered non-active members of his political inner circle or members outside the group of his steadfast supporters.

Doris Uzoka Anite, a career banker, who had served as Commissioner of Finance, was Imo State ministerial nominee in President Tinubu’s administration, while Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru, a lecturer at Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri, was nominated by the governor as his running mate in the just concluded Imo governorship election.