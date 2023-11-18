8.4 C
New York
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Ebonyi : Bandits On Rampage, Attack Police Officers On Patrol

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Bandits on rampage had attacked police operation team in Ebonyi State on Friday, 17 Nov, 2023.

This was made known to newsmen in a press release signed by force Spokesperson In the state, SP ONOME ONOVWAKPOYEYA ANIPR.


The statement read partly;

“Today 17/11/2023 at about 08:30am,
Operatives of the Command on patrol at Nwofe road at the outskirt of Abakaliki were attacked by armed hoodlums suspected to be IPOB/ESN members using a tinted Highlander vehicle with registration number unknown.

“Two(2) of the Operatives were fatally wounded while one (1) is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

“The Commissioner Of police, Ebonyi state police Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo psc on receiving the distress call immediately dispatched Tactical teams to the scene, who equally swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase but the hoodlums escaped.

“The Commissioner of Police also visited the scene of the incident with her management team for on the spot Assessment.

“She is using this medium to call on well meaning individuals of the State to avail the Command with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums while assuring them of round the clock visibility patrol of the nooks and crannies of the state.”

