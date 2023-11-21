Gov Bala Mohammed to NYSC: Your service will be pleasant, memorable one

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

To this end, the Governor has declared interest to renovate facilities in the NYSC orientation camp as part of his genuine commitment towards ensuring the welfare and well-being of the corps members by providing them with a conducive environment for orientation programme.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment of his administration towards transforming and advancing structures and facilities at the NYSC orientation camp in the state into a world-class facilities.

Speaking at the occasion of the 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream I orientation course closing ceremony and terminal parade held at the state NYSC orientation camp in Wailo, Governor Bala Mohammed said that with the orientation course, the corps members have been adequately prepared for the challenges of National Service.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, the Governor tasked the NYSC corps members to ensure the realization of the objectives of the Scheme so that the vision of its founding fathers for a united, developed and egalitarian society will be continuously realized.

He noted that the various skill acquisition Programmes they have been exposed to during the orientation exercise are designed to make them creators rather than job seekers and therefore enjoined them to carry the skills in their various places of primary assignment and perfect them within the period of the National Service to be self-employed.

The Governor assured the corps members that their service year experience in Bauchi state will be a pleasant and memorable one as the state government in line with its focus on youth development, has put in place fool-proof arrangement for their welfare and security.

“I would like to first express the deepest appreciation of the Government and the people of Bauchi state to the corps members for your tremendous resilience and determination despite the dilapidated structures, you have strive to complete your training program with unwavering patriotism and enthusiasm. This is a testament to your character and commitment to national service.

“Precisely three weeks ago when you reported for the orientation, some of you were apprehensive due to the fact that you were coming to Bauchi State for the first time. However, having undergone the orientation segment of the National Service, I believe you have discovered that those fears are unfounded as they are based on mere speculations and sentiments.

“Our people in all parts of the State are also eager to receive you. I therefore encourage you to settle down quickly in your different places of primary assignment, make positive contributions to the society and savour the hospitality of our enjoy people.

According to him, the National Service provided an opportunity for the corps members to improve and impact positively on the lives of their host communities, and hence the need for them to put the interest of the nation first above all other considerations.

Governor Bala Mohammed while commending the efforts of the National Youth Service Corps in Bauchi for the positive contributions it has been making to the development of the state, appreciated all the camp officials for their diligence and sense of duty which have resulted in the success of the orientation exercise.

On his part, the State Commissioner of Youth and Sports, who is the chairman of the NYSC Governing Board in the state, Salees Gamawa urged the corps members to reciprocate the state government’s investment in their welfare and wellbeing by supporting the government in the implementation of its developmental policies and programmes.

Rifkatu Daniel Yakubu, the NYSC coordinator in the state in a welcome address, said the corps members have exhibited high sense of maturity throughout the orientation course and expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for prioritizing the welfare and wellbeing of the corps members.