Insecurity : NSCDC Deploys Armed Personnel To Secure Nigeria’s Borders

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has deployed fully armed tactical personnel to secure the Nigerian borders with the Niger Republic, through Katsina State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Jamilu Indabawa disclosed this when he received the new Katsina Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Muhammad Umar, on a courtesy call.

According to him, the deployment of the personnel was part of the existing synergy between the security agencies in the state to ensure the security and safety of the people.

Indabawa further appreciated the existing working relationship between two agencies in the state.

He further said that the command would continue to work with customs service in the areas of intelligence and joint operations.

Earlier, Umar advocated more synergy on joint operations, intelligence and border drills.

The comptroller also reiterated that, ”NSCDC cannot do it alone, especially with the vast geographical area of the state.

”NSCDC has a better role to play due to its grassroots presence in virtually every nook and cranny of the state.”

