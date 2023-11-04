Attack: Uzodimma Blames Ajaero, WOPC Calls for Investigation, ASUP Urges Tinubu’s Intervention, Outrage Looms

As the negative effect of the manhandling, in Owerri, of Joe Ajaero, National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, widens, and condemnation slams in like claps of thunder, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has accused Ajaero of abandoning his job at the NLC, to meddle into local politics.

This is just as the World Owerri Peoples Congress, WOPC, in a statement it issued, expressed shock at the brutalisation of Ajaero, and called on Uzodinma to thorium investigate the near fatal fate that befell the NLC President.

In same manner, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, condemned in strong language, Ajaero’s brutalisation in Owerri, Imo State, allegedly, by Police Operatives of the Imo State Police Command, and called on President Bola Tinubu, to intervene in the matter.

Speaking for the first time since the incident, Uzodimma accused Ajaero of not being able to differentiate between his high profile office as the National President of the NLC, and the local politics in Imo State where he hails from.

The Governor spoke to State House Correspondents, Presidential Villa, after he received the APC Governorship flag against the Governorship Election slated for November 11, 2023, from President Tinubu.

He advised Ajaero to draw a line between his role as a labour leader and a partisan Imo State indigene.

The Governor, also, accused the NLC leader of trying to blackmail his Government over non-payment of salaries, and insisted that all Imo workers have been paid their due wages.

Uzodimma: “What has happened in this ugly coincidence is that the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress is from Imo State and has not been able to demarcate the line between being a National leader of an organisation and an interested party in local politics

“I understand the sensitivity of this event (protest). But I want you people to be very careful because there is an attempt to mix up partisan politics or an attempt to blackmail my Government.

“I can tell you that my people are already aware, that was why the NLC Imo State Chapter addressed a world press conference that what their National leadership is doing is not correct and that they are not going to join any strikes or protests.

“And in the process, they decided to dissolve them to put in a caretaker. Of course, I’m the Chief Security Officer and I have a responsibility to intervene. I encourage the national leadership not to dissolve a management team that their tenure had not expired, and that was what they did.”

He insisted that he does not interfere in labour matters, and noted: “I have convinced Workers in Imo State to believe in me, and that trust is what opposition parties are trying to fight.”

Uzodimma argued that his administration did not owe workers’ salaries, and said it is the reason Imo Workers endorsed him.

His words: “No wonder the entire labour congress of Imo State Chapter endorsed me and I’m the only candidate they are supporting in the election. The Nigerian Union of Pensioners also endorsed me.”

IMSG Denies Culpability

In its first official reaction, the Imo State Government washed its hands off Ajaero’s ordeal. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, on Thursday, said that those accusing the state government of having hands in Ajaero’s travails were mischief makers.

He said in a statement l: “Imo State Government has washed its hands clean concerning the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero.”

The Commissioner said he recalled that the strike had been called off and “wondered what Ajaero was doing in Owerri in defiance of the order of the Court, which warned of severe consequences against disobedience.”

But the Government’s claim, Head of Information of the NLC, Benson Upah, said Ajaero was picked up at the State Secretariat of the NLC in Owerri and taken to an unknown location, after which he reappeared hours later, brutalised.

The NLC accused the State Government of masterminding the attack on Ajaero who was badly injured, hospitalised, and may be flown abroad for further treatment.

The Leadership of the NLC vowed to take action against the brutalisation of its National President.

The Union also noted that a decision would be taken following a meeting of all its organs.

Upah stated: “There will be a full and appropriate response. As soon as the organs meet, you will be availed the details.” Already, the Organised Labour has given President Tinubu six actions to take, including the removal of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, or it would declare a strike action Nationwide as from November 8, 2023.

WOPC Protests, Calls for Investigation

In a statement signed by its President, Nze Ben Azuna, the World Owerri Peoples Congress condemned Ajaero’s brutalisation. It said it is “unacceptable to resort to unprovoked brutality as a means of law enforcement.” It pointed out that “such actions undermine the principles of justice and presumption of innocence”

The statement reads in full:

“The World Owerri People’s Congress strongly condemns the arrest and brutality meted to NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero.

“We have observed with revulsion and disappointment the growing brutal impunity of violence and political thuggery that has engulfed our beautiful Imo State and Owerri communities in particular.

“Because we believe in the rule of law, due process and the presumption of innocence, we the World Owerri Peoples Congress unequivocally condemn in strongest terms the inhumane treatment, and physical assault on the President of the Nigeria Labor Congress, Comrade Ajero in Owerri, Imo State by a team of law enforcement agents.

“It is unacceptable to resort to unprovoked brutality as a means of law enforcement; such actions undermine the principles of justice and presumption of innocence.

“Owerri people will stand united against any form of illegal arrests and unprovoked brutality on any citizen in Owerri. We call for accountability and justice in this matter. We are calling on Governor Hope Uzodinma to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible for the extra judicial violent assault on the NLC President Comrade Joe Ajero to justice.

“We seek the Governor’s assurance on the protection of individual rights and freedoms as well as fair law enforcement practices in our homeland going forward.”

Similarly, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics condemned the attack on Ajaero.

In a statement signed by its National President, Anderson Ezeibe, the Union said it would await directives from the NLC on the steps to take.

The statement partly reads:

“Our Union has been closely monitoring reports from Imo State as it affects the planned protest by the leaderships of the NLC and TUC over the conditions of Imo workers in Imo State.

“It is shocking to read reports of attacks and brutalisation of unarmed workers and the leadership of the NLC to the extent of causing bodily harm to our protesting Comrades who were only expressing their constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of association and expression.”

While demanding “the swift intervention of the President of the country” in the matter, ASUP stated that it was “awaiting further directives from the organs of the NLC on this matter.”