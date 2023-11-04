8.4 C
Strike: Court Issues Fresh Order Against NLC in Imo

The National Industrial Court sitting in Owerri has issued a fresh interim injunction restraining the organised Labour from embarking on any kind of strike in Imo state until further notice.

The court warned against the disobedience of its order, saying that it would attract consequences in accordance to the law.

Justice N C S Ogbuanya gave the order, yesterday after hearing the submissions of counsels to both parties that they were yet to reach a settlement on their dispute.

The defendants are Nigeria Labour Congress and the Secretary General, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja and the Trade Union Congress and its Secretary General, Comrade Nuhu Toro.

In the suit No NICN/ OW/41/2023, the Attorney General of Imo State and the Imo State Government are claimants.

The court held that in considering the motion for interlocutory injunction by the claimants, and after hearing from both counsels, it has reserved November 30,2023 for the ruling.

The court further held thus: ” Considering the court’s duty to ensure that Labour dispute and related disagreements between the parties are not allowed to escalate and adversely affect the interests and well-being of the citizenry and third parties who are not involved in the Labour dispute already submitted for adjudication in the pending suit in the court”, it was necessary for the parties to hold the peace till the next adjourned date.

“Parties are hereby directed to be mindful of consequences of disobedience of extant court order in the pending suit before the court”, it further ordered.

The Court adjourned the matter to November 30, 2023 for ruling on the interlocutory injunction filed by the claimants.

One of the counsels at the court told our reporter that with the fresh order, the current strike action in Imo state by a section of labour, especially EEDC, is illegal and should be called off immediately without any further delay.

