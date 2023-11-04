Jubilation As Appeal Court Reverses Sack of Enugu, Abia Labour Party Rep Members

247ureports

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has nullified the sack of Labour Party’s House of Representatives members in Enugu and Abia States.

They are Professor Sunday Nnamchi, member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency of Enugu State and Amobi Ogah, the lawmaker representing Isikwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State.

The National and State Houses of Assembly Tribunal in both states had nullified the election of the lawmakers

The Abia election petition tribunal had declared Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as the winner of the February 25 National Assembly election for Isikwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency, while Nnamchi defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Cornelius Nnaji..

The three-man Enugu panel led by A. M. Abubakar had agreed with the Nnaji that the candidate of the Labour Party, Nnamchi was not qualified to contest the election as he never resigned from the university before seeking for the new position as required by the new electoral act.

But in a ruling on Friday, the Court of Appeal set aside the ruling of the tribunal and held that the appeal of the Labour Party candidate has merit.