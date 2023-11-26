8.4 C
At Last Imo APC Lawmaker, Okafor Receives INEC Certificate Of Return

By Special Correspondent
Barely 48 hours after Impartial Observers reported the difficulties Hon Chike Okafor had faced in getting his Certificate of Return, CoR, to be inaugurated in the House of Representative as Member elect for Obowo, Ehime Mbano and Ihitte Uboma Federal Constituency, cheering news is coming the way of the lawmaker making a three time bid.
Our correspondent had in the report expressed surprise that more than a week after the Appeal Court judgement that sacked Hon Jonas Okeke of the PDP he was yet to get the Certified True Copy of the judgement declaring him winner to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC issue him with a CoR; a sine qua non for inauguration as member of the parliament.
As if the 247 report was the needed tonic to Okafor on to actualize his desire, pictures of the former Commissioner of Finance in Imo State surfaced in the social media showing pictures of where he received INEC CoR with allies and also showing presence at the National Assembly where he was received by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu.
The appearance of the pictures has put paid to speculations trailing his court victory that there may have been obstacles barring him to be inaugurated.

