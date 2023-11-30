Anambra: 1,000 landlords, residents protest destruction, multiple levies in Odekpe community

By Chuks Eke

No fever than 1,000 landlords, tenants and residents and of Iyiowa Odekpe, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, under the platform of Iyiowa community Landlords/Residents Association, Wednesday, stormed Government House, Awka, State capital, and protested alleged destruction of their properties and imposition of multiple levies by the indigenes of the community.

The protesters who carried placards with the inscriptions, “Iyiowa community is a hostile community, Odoekpe leadership sponsoring terrorism, Odekpe home of touting, stop illegal collection, we are under siege of multiple taxations, among others, pleaded to Governor Charles Chukwuma Sokudo, to come to their rescue.

Stressing the need for the immediate State Government intervention, the leader of the protesters, Dr. Okolie Chukwunonso, Princewill who was flanked by the chairman of the embattled community, Chief Sunday Obinze ( a.k.a Ogwuego), disclosed that the destruction done on 7th November this year worth over #30 million.

His words, “On 7th November 2023 over #30 million worth of properties that included 30 cars and scores of buildings were destroyed at about 7.30 am in the morning. About 10,000 residents were imposed #10,000 yearly by various groups of Odekpe indigenes.

“At a time we said no that we are not in a banana republic, that we have to refuse those impositions but not by physically fighting but by reporting to the Government and that is why we are here.

“On that 7th November, the Odekpe youths, led by their President General, Innocent Nwanosike, stormed Iyiowa and started burning cars, houses, shops and other possessions of non indigenes resident in the area,” he further explained.

In a swift response, the State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, ably represented by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Ernest Ezeajughi, condemned the alleged mayhem and vowed to bring the perpetrators to book, reiterating that Governor Soludo’s administration is not for hooliganism.

“It is unfortunate that the destructions were done by our own people, Igbo, we have to invite the PG of Iyiowa Odekpe to Government House within the week, to come and explain because we can’t tolerate this mayhem .

“Just give us time, probably two weeks, we will look into the matter, we will invite the PG within the week, we say no to such mayhem, we want every community to be peaceful,” he stated.

Recalled that on 7th November, this year, two people were reportedly killed during the mayhem and properties estimated into #30 million destroyed which included the properties of the chairman of the community, Chief Obinze.his secretary, that of the vice chairman, among others.