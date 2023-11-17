8.4 C
New York
Friday, November 17, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Again, Bauchi APC guber candidate, Sadique Abubakar loses at Appeal Court 

N/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Again, the All Progressives Congress APC gubernatorial candidate Rtd Sadique ba Abubakar has lost for second at the court of appeal in Abuja.

 

Besides, the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has today affirmed the election of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The three-man panel led by Justice Nwaoma Chidi Uwa in a unanimous judgement, dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of All Progressives Congress retired Air Marshal Sadeeq Baba Abubakar challenging the recent ruling of the state election petition tribunal.

Recall that the Retired Air Marshal Sadeeq Baba Abubakar is seeking for notification the 18 March 2023 Gubernatorial election which saw Governor Bala Mohammed as the winner.

READ ALSO  Imo : Group Shops For Govenor Uzodimma's Successor, Insists On Charter Of Equity

While delivering the judgement, justice Nwaoma Chidi Uwa ruled that the complainant fails to provide convincing evidence to support his claims that the election was marred by irregularities.

The appellate court therefore dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

Reacting shortly after the judgement, Governor Bala Mohammed who expressed satisfaction with development described it as a true reflection of the people’s choice.

While calling on the opposition to shelve their sword and submit to the will of God, Bala Mohammed said it is now time to for him consolidate on the implementation of the laudable projects aimed at improving the quality of lives of the citizens.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Benue Gets New Auditor General

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Off-cycle elections: INEC has become rigging department in APC - Timi Frank

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.