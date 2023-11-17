Benue Gets New Auditor General

From: Denen Achussah, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Revd. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has approved the appointment of Aboh Emmanuel Tile, as Auditor General of the State, Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor says in statement.

Until his appointment, Aboh was Director of Audit in the Office of the State Auditor-General, a position he held since 2015.

A graduate of Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Aboh also holds a Master of Business Administration from the Benue State University and Master of Science Degree in Development Studies from the same university.

He is a Member of National Accountants of Nigeria, Associate Member Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, and a Member Institute of Development Administration of Nigeria, Kula adds in his statement.

According to the statement, the appointment takes effect immediately.