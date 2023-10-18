8.4 C
Residents Call On Imo Govt To Cover Drainage Manhole In Owerri

How Police Wanted To Link Me With Unknown Gunmen, Broadcast Journalist NonsoNkwa, Calls On Authorities To Hold Uzodinma Responsible If ....
Imo-Governor-Hope-Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

Residents of Owerri, capital of c State have called on the state government to urgently cover the drainage manhole within the Government House axis.

The call comes on the heels of the demise of a Senior Secondary School, SSS3 student of Imo Girls Secondary School, Owerri who drowned on Thursday, October 12 after flood swept her into the manhole.

The female student was reportedly rescued from being swept into the nearby Nworie River but died from consuming more than enough of the flood water.

The residents counseled government to cover the manhole with iron which could still allow easy flow of water and prevent pedestrians from falling into it.

Some of the residents namely John Kamalu, Joseph Nwokocha and Nwaneri Chukwudi urged the Union Bank located close to the manhole to take up the challenge instead of waiting on the government.

They predicted that more of the ugly incidents may occur in future if the manhole is left unclosed.

Some residents wondered whether the balloon technology given so much hype by the state government as a flood control measure was still working followiing the drowning of the student in the flood.

