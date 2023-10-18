Nov Poll : Gov. Uzodimma Re-election Bid Suffers Setback As Ohakim, Tony Chukwu, Araraume Kinsmen Collapse Into PDP

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

The entire six local government areas in Okigwe zone, have totally collapsed into the Sam-Jones Governorship project of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Okigwe, is a geo polical zone where Chief Tony Chukwu, a Stakeholder in the State and His Excellency Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, the former Govenor of Imo State and strong supporter of Govenor Hope Uzodimma, and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume comes from.

The zone which is expected to deliver Uzodimma and APC in the forthcoming poll is said to have fallen in love with the “Make Imo Safe Again” gospel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s Candidate Samuel Anyanwu.

In a rally organized by Oganihu Okigwe Socio-political forum in collaboration with the host, Chief Emeka Genesis Nwachukwu and other leaders across all political parties in the zone.

The event which held at Umunchi Community, Isiala Mbano LGA afforded Okigwe people the opportunity to disclose their stand in the upcoming Governorship election in the state.

Speaking, a one-time Member of the Imo state House of Assembly and Chairman of Okigwe LGA, Hon Ngozi Ogbu said that the rally was to affirm his people’s resolve to support the PDP candidate in the November poll to gaurantee immediate rescue of the state from bad governance, assuring that his people would not relent until the mandate was realized.

Hon Ogbu, maintained that the adoption of the PDP candidate as a consensus Governorship candidate for Ndi-Okigwe was aimed at correcting the mistakes they made in the past that led to the present underdevelopment of the zone, and promised to ensure that no vote from the zone was missing.

According to him, Senator Anyanwu is not only qualified, energetic, competent and credible, but possesses all it takes to develop Imo state, including returing peace, unity and security to the state.

Hon Ogbu further stated that the people representing the six local governments in Okigwe zone had gathered to decide their political future aimed at making Imo safe again, and charged them to resist every pressure to support APC.

Speaking separately, leaders and organizers of the rally, Chief Chidi Dike, Obed Ajonuma, Dr Onumuo Harold Wilson, Hon. Damian Ogu, Hon. Uche Eze, Elder Obiawuchi Agiriga, Barr Adindu Dick, and Hon Emma Bukar said that the only way to develop Okigwe zone was to support and vote for the PDP candidate, an Owerri zone son, Senator Anyanwu which would positively sustain the 1998 Charter of Equity in the state.

Other Okigwe leaders, Dr Emeka Onyema, Chief Uwakwe Agonsi, Hon. Paul Uche, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, Dr. Emeka Onyema, Hon Celestine Ngaobiwu, Amb Chuks Ajaelu, Chief CY Emedo, Comrade Kingsley Egbuchue, and Victor Diala, YPP State Chairman, amongst others warned their people not to make further mistakes of voting for the present government of APC in the November election, reminding them all the afflictions and untold hardship the zone has incured since assumption of office.

Addressing them, the PDP Governorship flag bearer, Senator Anyanwu expressed joy on his adoption as a consensus candidate for Okigwe zone in the November 11 election, and assured of his readiness to secure the state from the grip of insecurity, bawardness and economic quagmire.

Anyanwu while describing the decision of Okigwe people to vote only PDP in the upcoming Imo Governorship poll as the easiest way to attract development to the zone, further promised not to disappoint them.

Reeling out his campaign manifestos, Senator Anyanwu said that his administration would conduct local government election within six months of his assumption of office, channel all government energy into the construction of rural/urban roads, revive agriculture, improve health centers and gaurantee quality education.

“It is regrettable that our state today is under siege, report has it that seven out of the 27 LGAs in the state have been taken over by bandits, Okigwe zone is worst hit. The questions we should be asking ourselves are; how do we solve these problems? Is the present administration in the state the cause of the problem or not? If yes, what are we doing to stop the killings in our state. What is going on in our state will tell you that the current APC government is incompetent to solve the challenges. The only thing we can do now is to speak through our votes in the November election. I am not over qualified, but am absolutely qualified to be your Governor, send me, and you will never regret voting for us”

Anyanwu, who doubles as the National Secretary of PDP disclosed that his administration’s promise to conduct LGA election was to bring government nearer to the people, to be able to undertake minor and major projects that would alleviate poverty at the rural level.

He appealed to them to go to the hinterlands across the zones to preach the message of liberation, pointing out that the only mission of PDP was to bring back peace, unity, and establish conducive environment for businesses to thrive again.