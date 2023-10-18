8.4 C
Ihedioha Was Never Elected Imo Governor, Wike Reacts To BoT's Call To Sack Samdaddy

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

Former governor of Rivers State and Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike in a letter addressed to Adolphus Wabara, the acting chair of the BoT, questioned the BoT’s authority in deciding the occupant of the office of the National Secretary.

Wike expressed his dismay at Wabara’s reference to Emeka Ihedioha as the “former governor of Imo state” in the official communication.

He stated, “The Board of Trustees lacks the moral authority to intervene in the issue of who occupies the Office of the National Secretary.

“Their silence during the party’s constitutional violations before the 2023 General Elections raises questions about their credibility as the conscience of the Party.”

Furthermore, Wike emphasised that the decision of who holds the position of National Secretary goes beyond the BoT’s jurisdiction.

He clarified, “If and when a vacancy occurs, the responsibility of deciding the appointment lies with the entire Southern States to which the position was zoned, not solely the South East geopolitical zone as implied in your letter.”

Regarding the copying of the letter to Emeka Ihedioha, Wike pointed out the Supreme Court’s ruling nullifying Ihedioha’s election as the governor of Imo State.

He stated, “Ihedioha was never elected Governor of Imo State, as per the Supreme Court’s pronouncement. Copying him in official correspondence would be misleading and detrimental to the Party’s integrity.”

