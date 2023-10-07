8.4 C
New York
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Meet 70-Year Old Inventor Who Never Attended Formal Education

N/East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Engr Hadi Usman, an inventor who established a radio station, Radio transmitter, Vespa engine helicopter, telephone (handset) etc in 1970s,

The inventor also recently invented a generator that doesn’t use any form of fuel, stove that uses water and many other inventions.

Engr Hadi is set to make astonishing presentations today, unveiling some of his recent breakthrough inventions including a security apparatus at the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th combined convocation of the Gombe State University.

Interestingly, the engr never attended any formal education, but has memorized the Holy Qur’an at the age of 12.

Hadi is 70 years old proud indegine of Gombe State from Jekadafari Ward of Gombe LGA.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Certificate Scandal : More Trouble As NADECO Calls For Bola Tinubu’s Resignation

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  PDP lawmaker, Aliyu Garu donates 320 solar power system in Bauchi 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.