Meet 70-Year Old Inventor Who Never Attended Formal Education

Engr Hadi Usman, an inventor who established a radio station, Radio transmitter, Vespa engine helicopter, telephone (handset) etc in 1970s,

The inventor also recently invented a generator that doesn’t use any form of fuel, stove that uses water and many other inventions.

Engr Hadi is set to make astonishing presentations today, unveiling some of his recent breakthrough inventions including a security apparatus at the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th combined convocation of the Gombe State University.

Interestingly, the engr never attended any formal education, but has memorized the Holy Qur’an at the age of 12.

Hadi is 70 years old proud indegine of Gombe State from Jekadafari Ward of Gombe LGA.