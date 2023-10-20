100 Shops Sealed for Flouting Environmental Laws in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than hundred shops have been sealed in Anambra State for disobeying the environmental laws through negligence of the shop owners to the neatness and cleanliness of their business environment. No fewer than 30 persons were also arrested for street trading, a risky venture the government has always campaigned against.

The Managing Director of Operation Keep Clean and Healthy (Ocha Brigade) Mr. Celestine Anere, who disclosed these to newsmen, said the operation was carried out at the popular Eke Awka market, in Awka the capital city of the State.

Mr. Anere, who led the operation, said the state government would no longer tolerate street traders who block roads and shop owner who keep their environment dirty.

“We are here this evening to decongest streets and stop hawkers and traders from blocking access roads for motorists to ply on the roads. We are tired of begging them not to trade on the main roads,” he said .

According to him, part of what they do is to arrest persons who hawk on the Streets and consificate their goods, as the streets must be set free from blockage by traders, to enhance free vehicular and human movements.

He however explained that, while clearing the street traders at Eke Awka, they discovered that drainages were filled to brim, which causes flooding during rain.

“The control of flooding in this place is simple, what we need is just to distill the drainage to allow water flow freely .

“Our intention is to distill the drainage from Eke Awka to Amawbia Bypass (both sides), and Agu Awka. We know this task will not be easy but we must get it right because solution is here. The Governor is serious about clean and healthy Anambra, and it is the duty of OCHA Brigade to get it done,” he said.

He also said that they are happy that the traders have started complying with the distilling order, noting that their shops would be opened immediately after evidence of serious commitment.

The MD also stated that those who built on drainage and water way are being compelled to dismantle and allow water to flow freely.

“We close the shops because their shops were dirty, the distilling laws of Anambra State make it clear that you must keep your environment clean and clean gutters. Based on these laws, we are compelling the shop owners to distill and keep their surrounding clean. We will continue to close their shops untill they fully comply,” he said.

However, in an interview with newsmen shortly after the operation, the Chairman of St. Mary Traders Association, Mr Obinna Umeh, said they have problems in clearing the drainage in their area.

According to him, they have cleared the drainage three times within the year, and immediately after clearing the drainage it will be filled again because of tunnel closure.

He said that there are closed tunnels in the area which need to be opened to allow water flow freely, even as he appealed to the Governor to help open the tunnels.

According to him, government ought to open the tunnel, as it is only when the tunnel is open that their distilling can be effective.