If You Pray for Israel Again, I’ll Make You Deaf and Dumb — Odumeje Threatens Nigerian Pastors (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, popularly known as Odumeje has threatened to make deaf and dumb any Nigerian pastor who will henceforth pray for Israel in their ongoing war against Hamas.

Odumeje issued the threat during a church service, the video of which is currently trending on the social media.

The Anambra-based controversial pastor was visibly angry that many Nigerian pastors have never for one day prayed for their country Nigeria, but now busy shouting and praying for Israel.

He also lamented that the pastors have not prayed for the Nigeria President, Bola Tinubu, whom he said “does not know his left and right”, and they are praying for Israel.

“You are not even praying for your own country or your president who doesn’t know his left and right, and you’re here praying Israel this Israel that.

“Any pastor I hear praying for Israel again eeh, I will make you deaf and dumb.

“If I hear you pray pịm for Israel again, I’ll make you deaf and dumb. Agbero pastors!” he said in a mixture of Igbo and English languages.

Watch the video below: