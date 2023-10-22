8.4 C
New York
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Search
Subscribe

If You Pray for Israel Again, I’ll Make You Deaf and Dumb — Odumeje Threatens Nigerian Pastors (video)

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, popularly known as Odumeje has threatened to make deaf and dumb any Nigerian pastor who will henceforth pray for Israel in their ongoing war against Hamas.

Odumeje issued the threat during a church service, the video of which is currently trending on the social media.

The Anambra-based controversial pastor was visibly angry that many Nigerian pastors have never for one day prayed for their country Nigeria, but now busy shouting and praying for Israel.

He also lamented that the pastors have not prayed for the Nigeria President, Bola Tinubu, whom he said “does not know his left and right”, and they are praying for Israel.

READ ALSO  Anambra Police Pounds on Roadside Criminals Who Positioned to Rob Motorists, Recovers Guns

“You are not even praying for your own country or your president who doesn’t know his left and right, and you’re here praying Israel this Israel that.

“Any pastor I hear praying for Israel again eeh, I will make you deaf and dumb.

“If I hear you pray pịm for Israel again, I’ll make you deaf and dumb. Agbero pastors!” he said in a mixture of Igbo and English languages.

Watch the video below:

 

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Catholic Church Group Installs Soludo’s Appointee As Patron, Honours Him with Award

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Only Local Delicacies Will Be Served at 2023 Anambra New Yam Festival — Commissioner Onyenji

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.