Gunmen kill 5 in Benue

Gunmen on Wednesday killed five persons in Ayilamo, a village in Logo Local Government of Benue.

According to Mr Sewuese Anene, spokesman of the Police Command in the north-central state, the attack occurred on Tuesday night.

“A few others sustained injuries,” Anene added.

She said that another attack occured in Mbachohon community in Gwer-West Local Government, but added that details in respect of that incident were not available.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that six people were killed in the Mbachohon attack.

“The attacks are unfortunate; more security men are being deployed to the areas to restore peace,” Anene told the News Agency of Nigeria

