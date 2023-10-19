Residents Lament As Imo Government, Union Bank Keep Mute Over Death Of 16Yr-old School Girl

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

Following the drowning of a 16 years old student of Imo Girls Secondary School, Owerri last Thursday, Owerri residents have expressed displeasure over the inability of both the Imo State Government led by Senator Hope Uzodimma and the management of Union Bank Plc to do anything about the circumstance that led to her sudden death.

The deceased had drowned after she mistakenly stepped into an open manhole in front of the Union Bank Plc, situated at Okigwe Road roundabout cum opposite Government House, Owerri.

Our correspondent gathered that the unsuspecting school girl who was in company of her friends were going home amidst the heavy rain on that fateful day.

It was further gathered that flood which occasionally prevail on the area during heavy rains had covered the manhole, leaving the deceased and her friends unaware of the risk therein.

Immediately the teenager lost one of her legs into the manhole, the heavy flooding forced her into the deep drainage.

Eyewitnesses and good spirited individuals made frantic efforts to save her but before they could be recovered and rushed her to a nearby hospital to be resuscitated, she died.

Some residents and traders around the area who spoke to our correspondent over the ugly incident, all blamed it on insensitivity and negligence of the concerned parties.

They stated that, “given the risk the scene pose to road users around the area especially pedestrians, the government and management of the Bank could have earlier taken precautionary measure to forestall such tragedy.”

According to a trader at the area who simply identified himself as Johnbull, “it is most unfortunate that even after six days of the ugly incident, nothing has been done on that exact spot.

“Ordinarily, if the bank is concerned about the welfare of their customers, because today it was a school girl, tomorrow it could be any of their customers, they could have at least cover the manhole or put a caution sign around it.

“Also, if truly our government is sensitive enough and genuinely committed in protecting lives and properties of the people, they could have called the bank to questions or do the needful for the safety of the citizens.”

Another resident who spoke on basis of anonymity expressed concern over the prevailing flooding around the area and some other parts of the state capital during rains.

She urged Governor Uzodimma to intervene and ensure that the menace and its inherent risks are addressed for the overall safety of the residents and citizens at large.

She said, “I most sincerely commiserate with the family of the young girl. It is indeed a heavy loss. I can’t imagine that being my daughter. But I pray God to accept her soul.

“Now, the incident has happened. And I think that instead of apportioning blames, the state government should use this as a clarion call to rise up to its duty of safeguarding the lives of the citizens.”

“Our governor should do something urgently about the flooding situation in Owerri and other parts of the state.

“It is also expected that the agencies concerned about our environment should also swing into action by ensuring that people are protected from those risky spots or areas such as the one around that Government House aroundabout.” she added.