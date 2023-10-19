Insecurity: Sokoto appoints 25 -members Committee for Community Guards Establishment

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Sokoto State Government has approved the appointment of a 25 -member committee for the establishment of Sokoto State Community Guards .

The State Governor Ahmed Aliyu who approved the composition of a the 25 – member committee for the floating of community guards to in an efforts to end security challenges across the state .

However ,the initiative is aimed at strengthening support for security agencies operations against security challenges in the state.

The committee with five terms of reference is to be Chaired by Colonel Garba Moyi (retired),with Yusha’u Ahmed Kebbe as Vice Chairman while Barrister Gandi Umar Mohammed and the Director Security , Cabinet Office will serve as Secretary and Assistant Secretary respectively.

The terms of reference include to advise on the modalities of the establishment, recruitment and training of personnel into the guards, to ensure a smooth take of the community guards and to sanitize the communities across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state on the establishment of the community guards and to recommend on the composition, powers and functions of the community guards among others.

The Governor’s approval was contained in a release issued on Monday to newsmen in Sokoto by the Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa.

Though, the release has not specified a time frame within which the committee is to complete and submit its report.

However, the proposed community guards may have been informed by the recent meeting held in Katsina state on the spate of insecurity associated with bandits attack, kidnapping and other sundry crimes threatening the Sokoto and other North west states.

Also,the issue of insecurity is among the nine cardinal points agenda of the Sokoto State Governor .