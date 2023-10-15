Group settles medical bills of 4 indigent FMC patients

A non-political organisation, called De Norsemen Kclub International, Abia chapter, on Sunday, celebrated its 2023 Humanitarian Day with a sympathy visit to patients on admission at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group, comprising young men in their prime, paid the bills of four indigent patients, totalling N850,000 during the visit.

The beneficiaries included Miss Chinonso Obi, who got a wheelchair, in addition to the payment of her medical bill of more than N200,000.

She told NAN that she was discharged about two weeks ago but was detained because she could not pay her bill.

Other patients included one-year-old Precious Amarachi, Mr Ifeanyi Uche and Mr Cletus Ukoha, whose bills were about N66,000, N200,000 and N500,000, respectively.

The visibly delighted beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude to the group, which was led on the visit by the state chapter President, Mr Bright Ikeokwu, and the International President, Mr Obinna Anukwu.

Earlier, the group paid a visit to the family of one of its members, Dr Ugochukwu Onyegbule, who was reportedly abducted in Okigwe, Imo, on January 18.

They were received by the victim’s wife, Onyinye, as well as his elder brother, Chukwuemeka, in the victim’s country home at Uzzi Ossah, Umuahia.

Chukwuemeka implored the group to lend its support to the family’s effort to ensure the safe return of the victim.

He said that his brother, who was the Okigwe Station Head of the Nigeria Horticultural Research Institute, went to work but could not return.

He said that the search by his family and security personnel for his whereabouts had yeilded no positive result.

“We appeal to you to assist us to draw the attention of the State Government to our plight toward ensuring his safe return.

“We also appeal to you not to abandon his family, especially his wife and children,” Chukwuemeka said.

The group handed over food items, including two bags of rice, yam, beverages and cash to the family, promising to always stand by it at all times.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the visits, Ikeokwu and Anukwu said that the gesture was part of the activities lined up to celebrate the day in Abia.

They said that the group’s mandate and mission bordered essentially on offering service to humanity, particularly the underprivileged.

According to them, the celebration is a global event and cuts across different spheres, including visiting charity homes, providing free legal services to prison inmates and paying hospital bills.

Anokwu said that the organisation had its presence in 54 countries of the world and that the celebration is observed globally every October 15.

He said that the group had provided help to a lot of prisoners, charity homes and hospitals since its inception in Nigeria in 1993.

The Medical Director of FMC, Prof. Azubuike Onyebuchi, thanked the group for its humanitarian support to indigent persons in society.

Onyebuchi, represented by the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Darlington Madubuko, said that the group’s effort had helped to reduce the number of indigent patients, who had been discharged but could not go due to their inability to pay their bills.

He urged other well-meaning organisations and Nigerians to emulate the gesture by touching the lives of other less-privileged in society.

The International Director, Humanitarian Services of the group, Chief Rasheed Ganiyu, urged members to remain steadfast in their commitment to the cause of the group.

Ganiyu, represented by the group’s Director of Research and Library, Mr Isidore Aguwazi, gave the charge in a goodwill message to the Abia chapter on its activities to mark the day.

NAN reports that the group kicked off the day’s celebration with a thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Wesley Cathedral, Umuahia.

The Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia Archdiocese, Most Rev. Chibuzo Opoko, prayed for members of the group and commended them for deeming it imperative to begin the celebration with a thanksgiving service.