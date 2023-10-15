Fallout Of APC Flag-Off : Uzodinma’s Aide Beats Imo Lawmaker to Stupor

– I Will Fight Back, Victim Fumes From Hospital Bed

What many have described as a despicable and embarrassing episode played out on Wednesday at the Dan Anyanwu Stadium, Owerri during the flag off the All Progressive Congress governorship campaign for the November, 11, 2023 election, when the Special Adviser to Governor Uzodinma on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, reportedly beat the member, representing Orlu State constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly Hon Barr Ikenna Ihezuo to stupor.

An eyewitness account said that the fracas started shortly after the lawmaker and his wife had quietly taken their seat in the area reserved for Very Important Personalities (VIPs) while waiting for the arrival of the Governor, the Vice President and other distinguished personalities, including party chieftains.

“Chinasa Nwaneri approached the lawmaker and ordered him to vacate his seat as it was reserved for VIP. Hon Ihezuo refused to yield arguing that he is also a VIP. Irked by the lawmaker’s refusal to vacate his seat, Chinasa, pounced on him severally and ordered his hit men to join in brutalizing the lawmaker.

“Chinasa Nwaneri, not satisfied with the ill treatment he had given the lawmaker went and co-opted one of former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s thugs, a former Local Government Chairman, who hails from Mbaise, who took Hon Ihezuo out of the VIP area and further dealt mercilessly with him. The worst part of the ugly scenario was that all these happened in the presence of Hon Ihezuo’s wife who was visibly devastated”.

The source further said, “rather than show remorse for his irresponsible conduct, Chinasa Nwaneri, was seen boasting that, if the lawmaker proves stubborn, he will tell the leadership of the House of Assembly to suspend him indefinitely”.

“It is on record that prior to this incident there had been speculations that Nwaneri controls the Assembly. Hence, virtually all the lawmakers pay allegiance to him in order to be on the safe side.

It is also on record that most of the lawmakers who had issues with him were either suspended or frustrated out of the Assembly”.

A lawmaker who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity confirmed that Ihezue was rushed to the hospital after the attack on him and was still in the hospital up to time of the interview.

When contacted, Ihezuo, who was said to have spoken from hospital bed described Chinasa Nwaneri as a mad dog, adding that he will definitely fight back.

He also expressed happiness that it happened to him and not any other person because “nobody will tell me who Chinasa Nwaneri is”.

“As a lawyer, I will not sweep such ill-treatment melted out on me, under the carpet. Besides, the issue was discussed at plenary today and all the lawmakers resolved to bring it to the notice of the Governor and demand apology from the executive”.

When asked what his demand is, he said, “all I want is the sack of Chinasa Nwaneri and nothing short of that. I heard that he has been abusing, beating and treating people with disdain. But he will not get away with what he did to me”.

Effort to reach Chinasa Nwaneri for comments was futile, as he did not respond to calls put to his phone.