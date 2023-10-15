Family Of Slain Couple Urges Imo Police To Unravel Killers

A family in Emii Community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State has called on the police to unravel killers of its son, Pastor Allwell Anyasodor and his wife, Scholastica with a view to bringing them to book.

The pastor and his wife were reportedly murdered in cold blood on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at their residence in Emohe Emii Community.

Grief-stricken elder brother of the slain pastor, Theophilus Anyasodor told our correspondent that not only was his sibling macheted to death, his body was also burnt beyond recognition by his assailants.

He added that his brother’s wife, Scholastica had her throat slit by their killers who also gave several machete cuts on her arms and other parts.

Theophilus recalled speaking with his younger brother on the eve of the tragedy shortly after they had returned from a funeral ceremony that took place in their village.

According to him, his slain pastor brother had informed him of a female veterinary personnel who shall be coming the following day being Friday, October 6 to administer vaccines on the chickens in his poultry.

Theophilus said it was a very pleasant conversation they had without knowing it was going to be the last conversation that he would ever have with his pastor sibling.

He further disclosed that it was the female veterinary personnel who informed him of the distressing news of the demise of his sibling.

He equally disclosed that they later reported the incident to the Police Station at Agbala whose operatives quickly responded and evacuated the multiated bodies to their station.

He appealed to the police to help unravel the killers of the couple with a view to bringing them to book.

Late Pastor Anyasodor, 70 years old retired from First Bank Branch in Orlu and later joined Ferdinand Group of Companies.

Until his death, he was a pastor in one of the Pentecostal churches.

Pastor Anyasodor’s marriage to Scholastica, 63 years is blessed with children.