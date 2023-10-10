CSOs in Ebonyi Task Auditor General On Office Accountability

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, in Ebonyi, have tasked the State Auditor General on Accountability of office.

This was during the State Quarterly Civil Society Organizations'(CSO’s) Forum, held at the USAID State2State office in Abakaliki.

Reacting to the Citizen’s Accountability Report presented by the State Auditor General, Elder U.S.A Udu, on the Financial Statements of Ebonyi state Government for 2022, Dr. Sam Onyia the State Team Lead of the State2State Activity, stated that until the office of the state Auditor General becomes autonomous in the real sense, the issue of accountability is just a talk show.

The STL stressed the importance of the Auditor General’s office in empowering the CSOs’ with necessary documents and information to better inform the citizens of the state, for effective participation in governance as well as accountability.

The State Coordinator, Ebonyi Civil Society Network and Staff of Development & Integrity Foundation, Mr Ajah Chima Oliver explained that the CSO Quarterly Review by State2State is to assess how far the CSOs’ have gone in implementing their Action plan into Organization activities.

Also in attendance was the Ebonyi State House of Assembly Clerk, Mrs Anasi P. O.

Adding his voice, Ebonyi State General Secretary, Joint National Association of Persons With Disability (JONAPWD), Mr Nwowu Ogbonnaya Isaac, expressed displeasure over poor implementation of projects by some sectors as stated in the report presented by the Auditor General. He therefore appealed to state government to step up their action through release of funds meant for project in all sectors to be carried out as budgeted in the state annual budget.

Nwowu equally noted that for over 10yrs, his community JONAPWD, has been neglected in the state budget. He however expressed optimism in the administration of Governor Francis Nwifuru that something different will happen soon.

“I believe that with the new Governor in place, from the action he has taken so far and the green light he gave us through the Ministry of Women Affairs, who ask our community to come up with it’s budget, we believe that something different will happen soon,” he added.