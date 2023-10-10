APC Will Rule Benue For Years – Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has declared that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come to stay as a ruling party in the state and shall rule the state for a long time.

He said as the leader of the party in the state, he is poised to do everything possible to ensure the party and the entire Benue people enjoy the benefits of the hard work they had put in, which led to his emergence as the governor of the state, adding that his good work will surely endear the people the more.

The Governor made the declaration on Monday, while addressing the expanded Exco meeting of the party, held at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat in Makurdi.

He also called for more synergy between the government and the party leadership in the state, to enable his administration to deliver the yearnings and aspirations of the masses.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Paul Biam, the Governor assured that his administration will not fail the party, promising to make the party proud by addressing the yearnings and aspirations of the masses. He added amongst other things that the goodwill the people of the state gave to him and the party was massive; hence he must not disappoint.

He reiterated his desire to lead APC to victory all the way; all the time.

In his response, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Comrade Austin Agada, pledged the readiness of the party to support the efforts of the Governor, aimed at repositioning the state to greatness.

He charged all Local Government party chairmen to always make it a sense of duty to grace, in their numbers, any function either organized by the government or for the governor to show support and solidarity.