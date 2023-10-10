8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Search
Subscribe

APC Will Rule Benue For Years – Alia

N/Central
APC Will Rule Benue For Years - Alia
Revd-Fr-Alia

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has declared that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come to stay as a ruling party in the state and shall rule the state for a long time.

He said as the leader of the party in the state, he is poised to do everything possible to ensure the party and the entire Benue people enjoy the benefits of the hard work they had put in, which led to his emergence as the governor of the state, adding that his good work will surely endear the people the more.

The Governor made the declaration on Monday, while addressing the expanded Exco meeting of the party, held at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat in Makurdi.

READ ALSO  Shocker:Rector IMAP Appoints  Biological Son As Head of ICT

He also called for more synergy between the government and the party leadership in the state, to enable his administration to deliver the yearnings and aspirations of the masses.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Paul Biam, the Governor assured that his administration will not fail the party, promising to make the party proud by addressing the yearnings and aspirations of the masses. He added amongst other things that the goodwill the people of the state gave to him and the party was massive; hence he must not disappoint.

He reiterated his desire to lead APC to victory all the way; all the time.

READ ALSO  Imo Gov Poll Hots Up As Owerri Stakeholders Shun Opposition Parties, Galvanize Support For Uzodimma

In his response, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Comrade Austin Agada, pledged the readiness of the party to support the efforts of the Governor, aimed at repositioning the state to greatness.

He charged all Local Government party chairmen to always make it a sense of duty to grace, in their numbers, any function either organized by the government or for the governor to show support and solidarity.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
CSOs in Ebonyi Task Auditor General On Office Accountability
Next article
Insecurity: Sokoto Police Chases Criminals, many arrested, rescued victims 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Political Storm Unleashed, As Chicago State University Disavows Tinubu's Academic Credentials

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.