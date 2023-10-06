Bauchi set to recruits over 3000 teachers in core subjects

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Commissioner for Education Bauchi, Dr Jamila Muhammad Dahiru said the State Government has made all necessary plans to recruit three hundred teachers in core subjects areas to improve the skills quality of education in the state.

Dr Jamila Muhammad made this known to in an interview with journalists today to mark the World International Teachers Day in Bauchi, said the executive governor has given approval for the recruitment of additional three hundred teachers in core subjects in the state.

According to her, Bauchi State Teacher received the highest pay in the entire north eastern region with other benefits packages including staff training and re-training, capacity building of the teacher as well as scholarship to study in abroad.

Dr Jamila Dahiru explained that the ministry has also introduced a finger print monitor that could be used to monitor the activities of the teachers with a view to fish out a ghost teacher’s, inactive teacher’s among others.

The Commissioner further explained that just last week the executive governor Bala Mohammed had inaugurated a state educational committee which is going to be chaired by the Six highest traditional rulers of first class Emir’s including all stakeholders that’s to ensure quality and delivery for teachers in the state.

She disclosed that the ministry had forwarded two memo to the executive governor, Bala Mohammed seeking for his approval to upgrade teacher’s grade level up to level 16 like all other civil servant and retirement age of the teachers, adding that the request has been granted which will be communicated the office of Head of civil service and teacher’s service commission respectively.

“The Emir of Bauchi and his committee had since embarking on schools to schools monitoring to ensure compliance from both teachers and pupils at their respective communities.

Dr Jamila Muhammad further disclosed that the three thou teachers to be recruited in core subjects areas were english, mathematics and other science courses in both primary, secondary schools across all 20 LGA in the state.

In view of the above, the ministry and SUBEB had also straingten the quality assurance unit allocating some funds, resources and tools with a view to improve on quality assurance unit, add that the ministry is also working towards introducing Bauchi State Quality Assurance Unit (BSQAU) not only to give out the visu representation of what is happening but also provide data on schools, infrastructure and teachers respectively, the Commissioner emphasised.