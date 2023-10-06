World Teachers Day: Teacher in Bauchi highest paid – Commissioner 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr Jamila Muhammad Dahiru has said that the teachers in the state received the highest wages when compire with their counterpart in the North-East region.

The Commissioner made the statement while addressing journalists today in a commemoration to mark the World International Teachers Day in Bauchi, noted that bau state teacher earned more than their counterparts state in the region.

Dr Jamila Muhammad said the state in collaboration with the development partners came together and celebrated the day which is 5th of every September to mark the Inter Teachers Day saying not only celebrating but it’s a called to all stakeholders, actor’s, to invest in our teachers to ensure that the state has a quality and better education for our children.

The Commissioner said “As your aware teachers make us what we’re today, because without the teachers we can not have a sound education system that’s up and doing without having teachers, so for us today we’re saying to our teachers. We also reiterated commitment in providing a onducive teaching environment for them through capacity building supportive.

Dr Jamila Muhammad disclosed that the ministry and teachers unions have agreed to work together for overall improvement and development of education sector in areas of quality assurance and delivery, monitoring of teachers in schools and during classes with a view to ensure effective implementation of the new policies. The Commissioner further disclosed that meeting also agreed to forward two executive motions to seek for approval from his excellency, the executive governor Bala Mohammed on grade level and retirement age of teachers in the state.