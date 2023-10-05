8.4 C
Civil Service Recruitment: Ebonyi Govt Extends Deadline For Screening Exercise

Civil Service Recruitment: Ebonyi Govt Extends Deadline For Screening Exercise
From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government has extended the screening exercise deadline for workers into the state civil service.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Engr. Jude Chikadibia Okpor disclosed this while briefing newsmen, Thursday, on the outcome of State Executive Council meeting held in Abakaliki.

Commissioner Chikadibia explained that the decision is to enable applicants yet to get their original certificates, do so and have opportunity of participating in the ongoing screening exercise.

He said, “The Exco received a progress report on the ongoing recruitment of workers into the State’s Civil Service, and noted the feelings of the applicants, especially those still in the process of getting their original certificates.

“EXCO therefore resolved to extend the time for the conclusion of the ongoing screening exercise till 30th October, 2023 in order to grant more applicants the opportunity to participate in the screening exercise,” Chikadibia added.

