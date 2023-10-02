Uzodimma’s Aide, Imo APC State Treasurer Suspended For Embezzlement Of Election Funds

Barely two months to November 11th governorship election in Imo State, crisis breeds within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the state.

This followed the suspension of the party’s State Treasurer, Mr. Brendan Njenje and the IMSUBEB Secretary Mr. Bright Nwachuku by their Oboĺlo ward party executives.

In a leaked letter signed by the Obollo ward Chairman and Secretary, Mr. Chima Njoku and Mr. Fidelis Ugwuneri, addressed to the party’s State Chairman, Dr. Mcdonald Ebere, dated 21st September, 2023, the duo were suspended over alleged embezzlement of funds meant for party’s activities in the ward.

The decision to suspend the two party chieftains according to the letter were part of the resolutions reached, “at a well-attended meeting of the entire Executives of Obollo Ward, the Leaders and the Stakeholders held on the 20th September, 2023.

The Obollo Ward APC stressed that their suspension became inevitable in order to forestall attempts capable of sabotaging chances of Governor Hope Uzodimma winning the coming election in the ward.

The party directed Njenje and Nwachuku to submit all party’s properties including funds in their disposal and also appear before a Disciplinary Committee set up by the party within seven days of the letter for their trial.

The letter party reads, “That Mr. Breandan Njenje is hereby suspended from the party for being dishonest despite repeated warnings and caution for him to refund the logistics he embezzled meant for Booth 7 and Booth 12 during the last State Assembly Election, 2023.

“That Hon. Bright Nwachukwu is hereby suspended from the party for exhibiting act of insubordination and dishonesty by embezzling funds meant for mobilzation of members during APC function, which you Bright Nwachukwu has received official letter directing you to reimburse the funds.”

The letter continued, “Sequel to your suspensions, you are hereby directed to appear before the Disciplinary Panel to clear yourselves of these allegations leveled against you. Hence you are not permitted to attend any APC Obollo Ward meetings until you are cleared by the Panel.

“You are also directed to return all party properties and funds in your possession with immediate effect.”

“Note that your action has caused serious rift to Obollo Ward and other stakeholders, hence bringing shame upon every member of APC in Obollo Ward and APC at large.

“Also note that your continuous act of embezzling monies meant for party activities is sabotage tantamount to destabilize and kill the image of the party in Obollo Ward and beyond.” the letter added.

When contacted the state treasurer of APC to get his own side of the story, he threatened to harm any Journalist who publish the news.

However, every effort put to reach Bright Nwachukwu as at the time of filing this report was proofed abortive as several calls placed to his phone number, but it was switched off.

Meanwhile, the publicity secretary of APC in Imo State, Cajethan Duke when contacted by newsmen denied the suspension of the two APC chieftains.

Duke told newsmen that the two party chieftains are still members of APC, but he did not comment on the allegation of funds embezzlement.