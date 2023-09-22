World Peace Day : News broadcaster embarks on 42 hours Marathon news broadcast as contribution to peace

By Uzo Ugwunze

A peace advocate and newsbroadcaster in Anambra State, Nelson Nwaenyi (a.k.a Nelson Whyte), has as the World marks 42 years of World Peace Thursday, on Wednesday morning embarked on a 42 hour Marathon newsbroadcast that will end on Friday morning, as part of his own contribution to World Peace.

Addressing newsmen at St. Patrick Cathedral Church hall, Awka, State capital, Nelson Whyte said that the newsbroadcast, themed, ‘National Honours Not Enough To Celebrate Peace Advocates,’ was done in collaboration with Justice, Development and Peace Caritas, JDPC, of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, under the leadership of the Catholic Bishop of Awka, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeofor, as Chief host, while Rev. Fr. Levy Ndubisi Uko, Executive Director of JDPC, is the host.

Speaking on the 2023 celebration of the International World Peace, he said that the essence of the 42 hours Marathon broadcast became necessary in view of the moment of our national life.

According to him, it was a day set aside by the United Nations in 1981, 42 years ago, with the theme for this year as : Action for Peace, Our Ambition for the Global Goals,” adding that it is a call to action that recognizes our individual and collective responsibility to foster peace.

“Fostering peace contributes to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, in order to create a culture of peace. As part of my commitment and action for peace in the world, I Nelson Nwaenyi (a.k.a Nelson Whyte), with the support of Justice Development And Peace Caritas, JDPC, AWKA, will be embarked on a 42 hour Marathon Peace News, starting 20th of September, 2023 in order to mark this day.

“Also as part of the news content during the news marathon, we beamed our searchlights on different news concerning peace in Southeast Nigeria, Africa and the world. It is an opportunity to let the world know the importance of peace to the development of every sector of the economy.

“No country has ever developed without first seeking for different ways of creating a peaceful environment. Justice Development and Peace Caritas JDPC Awka, has at different occasions championed the path of peace through organizing different peace building workshops and trainings meant to equip both young and old, men and women, boys and girls on the strategies and moral application of peaceful initiatives in our various communities.

“Furthermore, I also want to state with emphasis that on a day like this peace advocates like Chief Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace and others who have invested their hard earned resources to the restoration and maintenance of peace should also be celebrated every year and co-opted into the national fabrics of various peace initiatives in the country.

“This is to stress that national honors given to them is no longer enough, especially at this time that the country needs peace in order to stabilize its economy. I call on all peace loving individuals and organizations all over the world to join us on this 42 hours marathon peace news to spread the gospel of peace all over the world.

The 42 hours peace news also featured interviews with prominent individuals that brought their own perspectives on how to make the world a peaceful place.

He commended His Lordship, Most Rev Paulinus .C. Ezeokafor, Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, for his fatherly support on all peaceful initiatives in the diocese and also the executive director of JDPC Awka, Rev Fr. Levi Ndubuisi Ukor, for his consistent efforts to make JDPC Awka a pillar of peace in the diocese.